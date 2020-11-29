1/1
Harvey RALSTON Jr.
RALSTON, Jr., Harvey N.

Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 11, 1952, in Lancaster, Kentucky, the son of the late Harvey Ralston Sr. and Willie Ralston. Harvey

is survived by his wife of

31 years, Kathy; son, Jesse

(Elizabeth) Ralston; grandchildren, Eamon and Keegan; brother, Tom (Karen) Ralston; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Harvey retired from Deuer Manufacturing after 22 years of employment. He loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed listening to Bob & Tom. Private Graveside Service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
