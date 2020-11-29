RALSTON, Jr., Harvey N.
Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. He was born September 11, 1952, in Lancaster, Kentucky, the son of the late Harvey Ralston Sr. and Willie Ralston. Harvey
is survived by his wife of
31 years, Kathy; son, Jesse
(Elizabeth) Ralston; grandchildren, Eamon and Keegan; brother, Tom (Karen) Ralston; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Harvey retired from Deuer Manufacturing after 22 years of employment. He loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed listening to Bob & Tom. Private Graveside Service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.