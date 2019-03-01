BOTTI, James Frederic "Jim" Age 70, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. Throughout his life he met adversities that were faced with humor and a positive attitude. Jim will be remembered as a gentle man who always had a smile on his face and a wink in his eye. He was born and raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late Frederic and Veronica Botti; and was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He is preceded in death by his brothers Tommy and Chuck Botti. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Karen Botti, their children Michael(Michele)Botti, and Amy(Forest)Glaser, grandchildren Jacob and Elaina Botti; Malena and Grant Glaser, brothers Robert, Tony, and Fred Botti, sisters Denise Botti, and Susan Killiffer, and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Monday, March 4, 2019 St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Rd. Springboro, OH 45066. Procession will form at church. Entombment will follow in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the compassionate staff at Social Row Transition Care in Centerville. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jim's memory to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, OH 45420 or Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary