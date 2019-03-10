MCGARRY, James Leo Born 6/8/1922, passed away on 2 March 2019. He leaves long lasting legacies of strong family love and dedicated service to the church and community. He was a resident of Grace Brethren Village, Englewood, Ohio and The Carlyle House, Kettering, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death (2005) by his beautiful wife, Jeanne (Alberts) McGarry. The loving couple met in grade school and were wed in 1943. Jim was a lifelong resident of Dayton and received all formal education in his beloved city. Grade Schools were Corpus Christi and St. Anthony. He was a 1940 graduate of Stivers High School. A dedicated "Flyer", he received both Undergraduate and Graduate Degrees from the University of Dayton. He proudly served in the U.S. Naval Air Force as a radio gunner during WWII, from 1942-1945 and had a long career as a Public Relations and Administrative professional in the Dayton area. He was a prolific writer/editor. He retired from the Franciscan Medical Center (St. Elizabeth Hospital) in 1988 after serving in several administrative posts for 20 years and as a volunteer after retirement. Jim leaves a very special legacy of lifetime service to the Community. He was a Corner Cupboard volunteer for 3 decades. For many years he served as a leader and volunteer for his Churches (Our Lady of Mercy and Precious Blood), touching the lives of children and adults. Survivors include his five children James (Donna) McGarry, Jennifer (Kerry) Kovacs, Jane Ann Hennessy, Joyce (Jerry) Baker, & Julie (Mike) Loparo; Grandchildren - Erin (Jimmy) O'Neal, Bryan Patrick McGarry, Caitlin McGarry, Jeremy (Deb) Kovacs, Mollie (Martin) Kovacs, Nicholas Hennessy, Brennan Baker, Rowan Baker, and Callie Loparo; Great Grandchildren - Iris, MezzMyrh, Pinatova, Brittain, Kahner, Addilyn, Isaac, and Otto. Jim was also preceded in death by his two brothers Thomas and Russell McGarry. Friends and family may visit from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday, March 15 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church followed by mass beginning at 12 noon. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary