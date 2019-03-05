HENRY, Nancy Lee Age 80 of Fairfield passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 29, 1938, the daughter of Carl and Marvell (Tribby) Bohn and was a 1956 graduate of Fairfield High School. On May 31, 1958, in Hamilton she married David M. Henry. Nancy was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Redeemer Church. She was co- owner of Champion Show and Racing Whippets, traveling nationally to race and show meets. Mrs. Henry was an avid gardener and had been vice president and president of the Four Seasons Gardening Club of Fairfield, Ohio. Survivors include her husband, David; three children, Melissa (Dave) Risinger of Fairfield, David L. (Lori) Henry of Fairfield, and Kimberly (Michael) Todd of Oxford; three grandchildren, Chaz, Chase, and Ashlee; three great-grandchildren, C.J. Scarlett Mae, and Mylah Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy Blieden. The family would like to express their thanks to Edward Jung MD, Harold V. Loewenstine MD, Diana Kuemmerling RN, and for the excellent care they provided to Nancy. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Brookside Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary