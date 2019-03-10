SNIDER, Karl D. "KD" 97, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, March 8, 2019. He was born November 8, 1921 in New Carlisle the son of the late Walter & Florence (Fletcher) Snider. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and was a self-employed electrician. He was a volunteer fire fighter for 41 years and was on several New Carlisle Committee's. He is survived by three sons, Karl Lee (Kathleen) Snider, Denton E.(Jean) Snider and Walter C. (Rhonda) Snider; a daughter, Nancy J. Cable; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Snider, a sister Naomi Mitchell; and a brother, Fred R. Snider. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary