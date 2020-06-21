Lillian SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN (Gatewood), Lillian Ella "Lily" 70, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Indio, CA, on June 8, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on November 8, 1949, where she spent most of her life. In 2013, Lillian and beloved husband David had retired to the home in Indio that she had just finished remodeling. Traveling for both business and pleasure, Lillian made many friends globally. She retired from LexisNexis in 2010, after a 30-year career, ending as Sr. Director R&D. Married on April 1, 1988, barefoot on a beach in The Bahamas with just a minister, Lily and David spent 32 loving and happy years together. David will love her and miss her for the rest of his days. Lillian's cremated remains will be placed in the Pacific Ocean at Newport Beach, CA, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Lillian's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.CFF.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.