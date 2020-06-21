Lillian SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN (Gatewood), Lillian Ella "Lily" 70, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Indio, CA, on June 8, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on November 8, 1949, where she spent most of her life. In 2013, Lillian and beloved husband David had retired to the home in Indio that she had just finished remodeling. Traveling for both business and pleasure, Lillian made many friends globally. She retired from LexisNexis in 2010, after a 30-year career, ending as Sr. Director R&D. Married on April 1, 1988, barefoot on a beach in The Bahamas with just a minister, Lily and David spent 32 loving and happy years together. David will love her and miss her for the rest of his days. Lillian's cremated remains will be placed in the Pacific Ocean at Newport Beach, CA, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Lillian's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.CFF.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved