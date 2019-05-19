PARKHURST, Maria M. "Ria" 77, lifelong resident of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in her home. She was born November 6, 1941 in Dayton, the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Suttman) DiMatteo. Ria was a 1959 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She worked as a nurse for many years and for the later part of her career she worked as an administrator for several Dayton area nursing homes. Ria was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Miamisburg. During her retirement, she volunteered at Sycamore Hospital. She enjoyed playing sports, especially tennis, and watching her grandsons at their sporting events. Ria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who revolved her life around her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jim Parkhurst; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Bozzo and Susan (Jim) Yerkins; grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Jonathan and Joseph; along with many loving friends. Ria was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Joann VanBuren and Martha Porter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM 1 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 S. Third St., Miamisburg, with Father Jim Romanello Celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary