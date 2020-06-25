Mary HENGEHOLD

HENGEHOLD (Diebold), Mary Ann Passed away peacefully at home with her family present on June 13, 2020. Mary Ann was born on 29 January 1936, in Covington, KY, and raised in Dayton, KY. She graduated from the Academy of Providence in Newport, KY, then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University) and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati. In 1953 she met the love of her life, Robert L. Hengehold, a fellow student at Villa Madonna College. They were married in 1961 and moved to Dayton, OH, where they created a truly wonderful, joyous life together. Devoted to one another for over 65 years, they raised two lovely daughters, Laura and Jennifer, who were their mother's pride and joy. Mary Ann was a gifted and consummate teacher. Through her career, she taught professionally at St. Bernard's Elementary School in Dayton, KY, St. Pius X School in Edgewood, KY, Vine Street School in Cincinnati, OH, and Grafton Kennedy School in Northridge, OH. She truly loved teaching, and when her own children arrived she immediately devoted herself to their education. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Antoinette and Val Diebold, and five older brothers. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Robert Hengehold, of Centerville, OH, and daughters, Dr. Laura Elizabeth Hengehold, of Cleveland Heights, OH, and Jennifer Anne Hengehold, of Centerville, OH. Mary Ann had been a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish in Kettering, OH, since 1968. Throughout her life Mary Ann put the interests of her husband and their children first and foremost. She was deeply loved by her family and will be so greatly missed. The family extends sincere appreciation to the caring staff of Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, on Saturday, June 27. The funeral mass will be live streamed at stcharles-kettering.org. [http://stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule/] The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mary Ann's name to Ohio Hospice of Dayton or Bethany Rehabilitation Center so they might continue their remarkable mission of mercy. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.