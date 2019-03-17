JOHNSON, Melissa A. Age 50, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019. The daughter of Keith and Joann Koch Sr. She was preceded in death by her mother Joann Koch. She is survived by her loving son Benjamin Johnson, father Keith Koch Sr. and her bother Keith Koch Jr. Melissa was a graduate of Sinclair Community College School of Nursing, which she graduated at the top of her class with honors. She was a kindhearted and loving Mother and sister. She enjoyed raising and tending to her cats Pippy, Marshmellow and Little Joe. The family would like to Thank Miami Valley Hospital, as well as for taking such good care of our mother, daughter and sister. Her son and family will receive friends and visitors at Newcomer-South Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd.) Monday March 18, 2019 Between 5pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa's memory to . to send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary