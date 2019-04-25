ALLEY (Eck), Opal Elnora Age 89 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1947. Opal was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She attended the Harrison Township Seniors Club and was also a member of numerous square dance clubs. She is survived by her children: Ronald Alley of CA, Roberta Hufford of Union, Paul Alley of Butler Twp., 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Marshall Alley, parents: Sylvester and Viola (Alexander) Eck, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary