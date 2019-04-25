Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Alley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Alley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Opal Alley Obituary
ALLEY (Eck), Opal Elnora Age 89 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1947. Opal was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She attended the Harrison Township Seniors Club and was also a member of numerous square dance clubs. She is survived by her children: Ronald Alley of CA, Roberta Hufford of Union, Paul Alley of Butler Twp., 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Marshall Alley, parents: Sylvester and Viola (Alexander) Eck, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now