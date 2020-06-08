Paul ANGLIN
ANGLIN, Paul E. Age 80, of Centerville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Paul is survived by Pam, his wife of 27 fantastic years; sons, Paul E. Anglin and Mike Anglin; step-daughter, Shelley (Dennis) O'Neil; step-son, Randy (Naomi) Wolford; step-grandchildren, Logan & Shannon O'Neil and Ryan & Connor Wolford; sisters, Faye Anglin, Clint Anglin and Sandee Carlson. Paul was an avid golfer. He retired from a career at Becton Dickinson, as logistics manager in their medical device manufacturing. Later he sold Acura and Infinity cars in Dayton and was currently working at Plastics U.S.A. for the Layman family. Under current circumstances there will be private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.
