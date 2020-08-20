1/1
Richard HUNT
1938 - 2020
HUNT, Richard M. Richard M. Hunt, (January 26, 1938 August 17, 2020), 82, passed away surrounded by family and love. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Clare Carlson, his high school sweetheart. He is survived by his eight children, Colleen (Kevin) Leahy, Kathleen (Mike) Mosher, Christine (Mike) Hinegardner, Patricia (John) Hawkins, Karin (Joe) Wasserstrom, Kevin (Julie) Hunt, Tim Hunt, and Rick (Jennifer) Hunt. He was predeceased by their mother, Maureen Fitzgerald Hunt. He is survived by his stepchildren, Kirsten (Louis) Tripodi and Tom Carlson. He is survived by his 25 grandchildren; step-grandson, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Mary) Fay, and sister, Sue Fay and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia (Seibert) Fay; stepfather, Robert Fay, and his father, James (Ted) Hunt. Dick was an attorney for over 50 years. He was a commanding litigator and loved the law. He was a 1960 graduate of the University of Dayton. He received his JD Degree from Chase College of Law '67 by commuting to Cincinnati while working full time to support his growing family (6 children upon graduation). He had an active mind, a big voice and a love of life. His favorite past times included golf, watching UD Flyers, listening to all genres of music (classical, folk, Irish, opera), Broadway shows, Guinness, and more golf. He was an avid Reds and Bengals fan. He was an active parishioner of St. Helen for over 50 years. He was a member of Milton Athletic Club since 1977 where he shared many stories and laughs with his MAC friends and served as club president. He joined Walnut Grove Country Club in 1983, serving twice as president. He was a co-owner of Elsa's Mexican Restaurant's 1979 reopening. Born in Buffalo, NY, Dick attended Canisius High School which instilled his lifelong Jesuit principles of hard work, love of learning and deep faith."Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam. A Man for Others." This is his legacy. Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd on Friday, August 21 from 5-8 PM. Private family Mass at St. Helen. Burial at a later date in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Milton Athletic Club Charitable Trust Foundation.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
