Robert JUSTICE

JUSTICE, Robert W. "Bob"
ROBERT W. "BOB" JUSTICE, 79, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in his residence. He was born January 6, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Walter and Helen Mae (Roberts) Justice. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. After a change in careers, Bob
retired from the Dayton V.A. Medical Center in 2006. Bob was active in the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA) and was known by his call sign AD8RJ. Survivors include his daughter, Brenda (Gary) Gouge of Hamilton, Ohio; six sisters, Roseann (James) Holton, Mary Ellen Justice, Joan (Ron)
Wilson, Debbie (Scott) Lisch all of Springfield, Trish (Bill) Wolfe and Cyndi Justice both of California; three brothers, Mike (Carolyn), David (Sandra) Justice both of Springfield, and
Richard (Cathy) Justice of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Megan Justice and Melissa Gouge and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Noretta Mae Justice in December of 2016; one son, Douglas Alan Justice and one brother, James Justice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with services starting at 10:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,
memorial gifts may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, fightblindness.org
. The family ask that attendees follow safe masking and social distancing guidelines. You may
