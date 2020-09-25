1/
Robert JUSTICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JUSTICE, Robert W. "Bob"


ROBERT W. "BOB" JUSTICE, 79, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in his residence. He was born January 6, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Walter and Helen Mae (Roberts) Justice. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. After a change in careers, Bob

retired from the Dayton V.A. Medical Center in 2006. Bob was active in the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA) and was known by his call sign AD8RJ. Survivors include his daughter, Brenda (Gary) Gouge of Hamilton, Ohio; six sisters, Roseann (James) Holton, Mary Ellen Justice, Joan (Ron)

Wilson, Debbie (Scott) Lisch all of Springfield, Trish (Bill) Wolfe and Cyndi Justice both of California; three brothers, Mike (Carolyn), David (Sandra) Justice both of Springfield, and

Richard (Cathy) Justice of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Megan Justice and Melissa Gouge and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Noretta Mae Justice in December of 2016; one son, Douglas Alan Justice and one brother, James Justice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with services starting at 10:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,

memorial gifts may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, fightblindness.org. The family ask that attendees follow safe masking and social distancing guidelines. You may

express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved