ARTHURS (Snyder), Sharon Aileen Age 70, of Springfield, Ohio left this earthly place on June 12, 2019. She passed in peace surrounded by family after a fast progressing illness at SRMC. Sharon was born on Friday the 13th in May 1949, the middle child of Patricia (Wolbert) and Harold Snyder in Springfield, Ohio. She was raised in the Catholic faith, attending St Joseph's Church and School and graduated from Catholic Central in 1967. After graduation, Sharon began living as a strong-willed free spirit and spent the majority of her life in the Springfield area, being a caring friend and neighbor. It deserves mentioning that Sharon spent some of her years traveling across the country, living as a free spirit in California, and as a wife and mother in Connecticut and Maine. Later in life, Sharon was a Clark Tech business accounting graduate. She was a hard worker and made good friends at a number of Springfield businesses, to name a few, Jerry's Restaurant, Corrotec, Seminole Villa and the Champion Co. Sharon eventually retired on March 1st 2013 from Navistar with 19 years of service in production between plant locations. After retirement, Sharon found time for the things she enjoyed, her family and friends, caring for her pet Chihuahuas, reading, bargain hunting, jewelry making and a new joy in craft card making classes. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Harold Snyder and niece, JoAnna (Williams) Boag. Sharon is survived and will be sorely missed by her siblings, brother, Stephen Snyder of Springfield and sister, Sandra (James "Dick") Williams of Texas; the father of her children, William Asa Arthurs III of Maine; her children, son, Billy, William Asa Arthurs IV(Aleya); daughter, Heidi (Jamie Bowshier); her adoring grandchildren, Tori, Evan, Anessa, Haley, Dahlia, Jessi, Reina, Ledger, Gideon, Hughes, Jacob, Triston; her only great grandchild, Alayah Micole; and longtime friend Charles "Chuck" Pontsler. Memorial service will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, August 3rd 2019 at 1pm and a gathering will take place afterwards as organized by family. The family suggests making a memorial contribution in Sharon's name to the animal rescue assisting with rehoming Sharon's beloved pets, The Mia Foundation, 3177 Latta Rd., 188 Rochester NY 14612. Other ways to honor Sharon's love for animals is a memorial contribution of time, goods or money to local non-profits such as the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, Clark County SPCA, P.U.P.S. or His Hands Extended Sanctuary. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019