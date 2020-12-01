Age 103 of Beavercreek passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife Geneva of Beavercreek, children; Thomas of Beavercreek, Steve of Florida, Tammy of Xenia; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Simon retired from GM, attended Aley United Methodist Church and was a US Army veteran of WWII. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Entombment in Byron Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 12 noon until 2pm Thursday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to



