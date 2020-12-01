1/
SIMON ROSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SIMON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE, Simon

Age 103 of Beavercreek passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife Geneva of Beavercreek, children; Thomas of Beavercreek, Steve of Florida, Tammy of Xenia; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Simon retired from GM, attended Aley United Methodist Church and was a US Army veteran of WWII. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Entombment in Byron Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 12 noon until 2pm Thursday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved