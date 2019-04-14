VAJDA, IIII, Stephen Joseph On Friday, April 4th, 2019, Stephen Joseph Vajda III, father of four, passed away at the age of 71, after a long illness. Steve was born in 1948 in Englewood, NJ, to Stephen and Ruth (Shook Malaney) Vajda. He attended classes at Miami University in Oxford, OH, ultimately graduating with a degree in American History. In 1978, he married Cheryl Anne Costanzo. They raised two sons, Joseph and James, and one daughter, Grace. He worked in construction around southwestern Ohio, and later taught history at Wilson Middle School in Hamilton, OH. He was an active member in the Oxford Presbyterian Church USA. Steve's main passions were American history, Miami athletics, and politics. He took part in several Civil War reenactments in full dress uniform. He was an avid supporter of Miami University football and basketball. In later years, Steve became more interested in current American politics. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Stephen. He is survived by his mother Ruth, his four children, Joseph Vajda, James Vajda, Grace Vajda, and Amy Becker, his brother Bruce, his sisters Susan and Kim, and his extended family. A private remembrance will be held by his immediate family. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary