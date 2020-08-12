1/
Thomas BYRNE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRNE, Jr., Thomas John Thomas John Byrne, Jr., 86, died on August 6, 2020. Tom is survived by his four children, Thomas (Sabrina), Joseph, Cathi, and Jay (Amy) Byrne; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Tom had a long and successful career specializing in aviation manufacturing engineering which started at Aeronca and completed at General Electric Aviation. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Dr, Middletown, Ohio 45044. WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved