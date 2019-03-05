Home

RUCKER, Tuesday Lynn 24, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born May 16, 1994 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of William R. "Bill" and Candace Lynn (Ryan) Rucker. Survivors include her father, Bill Rucker (girlfriend Jennifer McCormick); one sister, Riley Ann Rucker; grandmother, Charlotte Brewer and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Candace Rucker in 2012. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
