KENERLY Jr., Walter Elwood 75, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2019. He was born in Springfield on October 1, 1943, the son of Walter E. and Ella Mae (Hargrow) Kenerly Sr. Walter retired from Navistar International. He devoted his whole life, even to his death, to faithfully serving Jehovah and also served as an Elder in the congregation for many years. He is survived by his father; son, John (Kelly) Kenerly; daughter, Angelene (Jeffon) McMickle; grandchildren, Chalyse and Timothy Stalling, Jerese and Corina McMickle Aleesha and Austin White; and great granddaughter, Bayleigh Kenerly. Also surviving is a brother, Dwight (Anna) Kenerly; sister, Sharon Kenerly; sister-in-law, Dora Davenport; a host of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; his wife of 52 years, Letitia Anne "Tish" (Granger) Kenerly in 2016; great granddaughters, Peyton and Londyn Stalling; and two infant sisters. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.