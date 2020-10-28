Willie Holcomb age 99 passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1921, in Mt. Vernon, KY, the daughter of the lateWilliam and Mattie (nee Hansel) Manis. Willie wasmarried to Russell Holcomb and he preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by four children Edna (the late Ken) Hart, Eddie (Sandy) Holcomb, Bentley (Eva) Holcomb, and Connie Prather; thirteengrandchildren Debbie McMullin, Beverly (Dave) Moore, Kelly Gardner, Karen (the late Dennis) Cramer, Stephen Snyder, Amanda (Blake) Baird, Lisa Nixon, Jason Holcomb, Casey Prather, Collin Prather, Vanessa Holcomb, Taylor Holcomb, and Macy Thompson; one sister Ruth Reed. She also leavesbehind many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by one daughter Linda Snyder; one son Bentley Holcomb; one granddaughter Kathy Holcomb; nine siblings Geneva Sowder, Anna Southard, Eileen Hasty, Louise Reynolds, T. Opal Talbot, Hobert Manis, Paul Manis, Ray Manis, and Carl Manis. Visitation will be on Thursday,October 29, 2020, at3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM. Burial will take place on Friday,October 30, 2020, at Landmark Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM time. Online condolences may be made at



