Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 589-3101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Eldon F. Fuelling


Eldon F. Fuelling Obituary
Eldon F. Fuelling, 77, Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Woodcrest Nursing Home. He was born in Adams County Jan. 27, 1942, to the late Carl C. and Esther (Kukelhan) Fuelling.
Eldon was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling.
He was a lifetime farmer, giving more than 60 years of his life to this occupation.
Eldon enjoyed politics, weather, "Times" and sports. He just enjoyed life to the fullest and had a very simple view of life: one day at a time.
Among survivors are his three sisters, Harriet (Jerome) Fuhrman of New Haven, Vivian (Gene) Thatcher of Willshire, Ohio, and Margene Fuelling of Decatur; one brother, Melvin "Bud" (Sharon) Fuelling of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Rolland "Mickey" Fuelling.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery-Fuelling.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Thursday in the church.
Preferred Memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; Worship Anew; or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 4, 2019
