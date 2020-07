Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alexander's life story with friends and family

Share Alexander's life story with friends and family

Alexander Anthony Land



Alex peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Christiana Hospital.



A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Peninsula-McCabe UMC, 2200 Baynard Blvd., Wilmington, DE where friends may view from 10 to noon.



Interment; Silverbrook Cemetery 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store