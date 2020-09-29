Antonio Claudio Velazquez
Wilmington - age 89 of Wilmington passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, at home. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, April 19, 1931. Tony was the son of the late Segundo Claudio and Andrea Velazquez. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his wife Mildred Adams Claudio; daughter Elizabeth Claudio Coleman; Great Grandson Luther Bradshaw; Aunt Luz Velazquez, 2 siblings; Mercedes Claudio Velazquez and Pedro Claudio Velazquez. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Tony and Mildred had 6 children: Mildred Claudio Bradshaw, Lucy M. C. Hutson (Chuck), Antonio Claudio, Jr., Elizabeth Claudio Coleman, Andrea Claudio-Alonso (Jose) and Pete Claudio, 9 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Tony was kind, friendly, neighborly and offered help to anyone in need. He mostly loved spending time with his family and friends. Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed hosting holiday family gatherings. Tony had extensive hobbies and was very artistic. He enjoyed shopping at Home Depot, gardening, repairing and updating his home, cooking, wine making and woodworking.
Tony lived in his home for 45 years and was particularly proud of his custom details and adding his artistic flare.
Tony retired from Delmarva Power in 1989, after 39 years of dedicated service. He was extremely proud of having worked for "the company".
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1, at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Tony's name to Dementia Society of America
