Ceola F. AdamsWilmington - Ceola Fennimore Adams, longtime resident of Claymont, passed away on November 3rd at the age of 97, just 2 weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Mrs. Adams, formerly of Bridgeton, NJ, graduated from Bridgeton HS class of 1940 and attended Mary Washington College in VA.During WW II, she worked as a secretary for the Army and as a volunteer with the USO, planning social activities for U.S. Servicemen assigned to the army hospital in Atlantic City. After the war, she worked as a legal secretary. She left Bridgeton in 1954, after meeting Harry W. Adams in a church group. The two were married in California, where Harry attended photography school before serving as an army photographer in the Korean War.Harry and Ceola settled in Delaware in 1955. Here they raised their family and were longtime members of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of the choir, the Naomi circle and other groups. They enjoyed their cats and their beautiful garden. They had lifelong friends from church and were married for 60 years when Harry passed away in 2014.Mrs. Adams is survived by her 3 sons, Robert, Richard (Debbie), and W. Jeffery; 5 grandchildren, Ariel, Dane (Alan), Christine (Tim), Daniel and Sean; and 1 great-grandchild (Talitha).Funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1120 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 or to your favorite animal rescue organization.