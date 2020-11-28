Dorothy P. "Dot" Ragan
Wilmington, DE - Dorothy Pettoruto Ragan died November 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on September 15, 1929 to Anthony and Mary Pettoruto, Dorothy grew up in Wilmington with her brother Anthony and sisters Dolores and Bernice. She met her husband Nathan "Nate" Ragan while working as an operator at the Diamond State Telephone company. Married in 1950, Dot and Nate were together for 58 years until Nate's passing in 2008. Over their many years together, the couple lived in Elsmere, Rehoboth, and Wilmington while raising their growing family of seven children. Dot and Nate spent their last years living with their daughter Susan, and her husband Douglas Garrett of Wilmington, who provided unrelenting care and a place for family gatherings in the comfort of their home until the end.
Dot lived her life dedicated to her faith, her family, and her community. She was a devoted parishioner of Church of the Holy Child for many years and St. Helena church for the past fifteen years, and she was an active supporter of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales ministries. Dot also committed much of her time to crocheting countless, beautifully hand-crafted blankets for family, local hospitals, and charitable organizations.
Dot enjoyed hosting many (many!) large family gatherings over the years, a testament to her deep love of family and bringing everyone together. She also enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Italy. For many years she looked forward to vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, where she could spend the entire day on the sand, staying well into the evening. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, volunteering at church, and solving crossword and word find puzzles.
Dot is survived by her children, Linda and David Appleby, Susan and Douglas Garrett, Judith and William MacBride, David Ragan, Julie Ragan, Amy and Gary Wilson, Neil Ragan, and Keith and Kristin Ragan; her grandchildren, Scott and Sandra, Benjamin and Debora, Ryan and Jeff, Kate and Eddie, Peter and Christie, Alison and Travis, Danielle and David, Patrick and Karen, Evan and Mandy, Brynn, Emily, Rachel, Sarah, Nathan, and Hayley; and her great-grandchildren, Elyse, Bobby, Ragan, Logan, Ethan, Rowan, Addie, Faith, Nicky, Alex, Emma, Sam, Jack, and Connor. Dot is also survived by her sister, Bernice Mullins, nephews, and nieces.
Dot was predeceased by her husband Nate, brother Anthony "Pete" Pettoruto, sister Dolores "Dee" Sliwinski, and an infant son.
Dorothy's life will be celebrated with a memorial mass at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Special Olympics
Delaware, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716, an organization she actively supported for many years.
