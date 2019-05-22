|
|
Edaward S. Ermak
Newark, DE - Edward S. Ermak, Sr., passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 on Sunday morning, May 19, 2019
Born in Larksville, PA on December 15, 1927, he was the son of Kostak Ermak and Anna Drust Ermak. He graduated from Dickinson College and worked in various accounting positions at Chrysler for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He married Helen (Anderson) July 1, 1950 and would have been married 69 years in July. Ed enlisted in the Navy and served for 2 years with honorable discharge.
He was very active at St. Johns - Holy Angels where he was an usher over 50 years and took a lead role in campaign church drives, Diocesan Census and fundraising. He also was the original founder and on the Board of Directors of Maple Valley Swim Club. Sundays were always family days and he especially enjoyed family Sunday dinners. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. After retirement, he spent winter months in Clearwater, Florida, where he made many new friends.
He was predeceased by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and his step granddaughter, Stephanie Barry.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Ermak (Anderson), his children, Eddie Ermak (Bliss) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Debbie Mooney (Richard Barry), of Newark, Delaware, Linda Collins, (Eddie) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Richard Ermak of Newark Delaware, Thomas Ermak (Libby) of Bear, Delaware, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren
A special thanks to Dr. William Funk, his primary physician, who has been a blessing to the family; Bayada Healthcare, especially Dawn, Janice and Marianna, and Delaware Hospice who were so wonderful to him and his family in his last days.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 24 from 9:30-11:15 at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Delaware Hospice., 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019