Isabel Thomas Bosley
1924 - 2020
Isabel Thomas Bosley

Bear, DE - Isabel Thomas Bosley, age 95 of Bear, DE died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of 75 years to the late Edward Joseph Bosley. Isabel was born on November 25, 1924 in Schenectady, NY to the late Everett and Helen Atherton Thomas. Besides her husband of 75 years, she is the mother of Mychal Beausoleil, Kristine Bosley Spengler (Robert), Robin Bosley Bellarmino (Dennis), Keith Bosley, and Arthur Bosley (Anne Sheldon Bosley); grandfather of Jacob Spengler, Kevin Spengler, Bethany Bosley Purinton, Elissa Bosley Hamblen, Adam Bosley, and Kyle Bosley; and 8 great grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association- Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market Street, Suite 102 Phila., PA 19106.

www.maugergivnish.com




Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
