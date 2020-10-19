John "Jack" Jarrell
Wilmington - John "Jack" W. Jarrell, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Before retiring in 2004, Jack worked in heavy repair for General Motors for 42 years.
Jack was the beloved husband of 58 years, Joanne A. (Kehnast); dear Dad of Jeff, Jackie (Larry), Janice (Fred), and Joe (Rachel); loving Pops to John, Jeffrey, Shawn, Alayna, Phoenix and Raina. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends may visit from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, October 22 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Time of Remembrance will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
.
To view full obituary, www.dohertyfh.com
.