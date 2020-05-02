Kenneth Douglas Horne
Annapolis, MD - Kenneth Douglas Horne, 78, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Somerford Place in Annapolis MD. Ken was born in New York City to Louther LeRoy and Rose Horne and raised in Wilmington DE. He was the loving brother of Judith Rose Deuringer (late-Franz George) of Severna Park MD, and Russell Malcolm Horne (Shirley) of Salisbury, MD. He was the dear uncle of Ursula Ford (Dave) and Kimberly Kinner (Buddy) and great uncle of Corey and Katelyn Ford, and Brady, Megan and Kendall Kinner.
He was a 1959 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and attended the University of Delaware. Upon his graduation in 1963, Ken began his career as a science teacher at Forwood Junior High School. He later moved to Hanby Junior High School and then to Concord High School, where he taught until his retirement in 1991.
Ken's efforts to mentor youth started with his job as a teacher and extended into many different areas of the community. A lifelong enthusiast of the game of soccer, Ken coached soccer at Forwood Junior High for 13 seasons until becoming an assistant coach at Brandywine High School in 1978.
Ken was Concord's head soccer coach from 1980-1992. His Raiders team won the state championship in 1982 and he was a two-time Delaware Soccer Coach of the Year recipient. He also coached the boys' swimming program at Concord winning the state championship in his first season. He later became a soccer coach at the Sanford School in 1993 and took over as head coach in 1995. That spring, he helped start the girls' soccer program at Sanford and led the school's first team to the 1996 state championship game.
After retiring from teaching, Ken became the Director of Young Life Activities at Richardson Park United Methodist Church, a continuation of his lifelong commitment to his faith. Ken worked with the Lay Witness Mission ministry through the United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of the Delmarva Walk to Emmaus community and helped start up the Delmarva Chrysalis program for high school youth in the late 1980s. He served both communities in many roles for more than 15 years. Ken also impacted many lives through his involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, moving with the church from its downtown location in 1964 to its current home on Foulk Road.
Ken's ministry at St. Paul's was intertwined with his lifelong passion for the Boy Scouts of America. An Eagle Scout himself, having earned the award in 1959, Ken was the scoutmaster of Troop 525 at St. Paul's for more than 40 years. During that time he helped dozens of scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout and led the troop on several high adventure trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, the Main National High Adventure Area, and other excursions that made lifelong memories for his troop members. Ken received the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to Scouting in 1973.
Ken moved to Maryland in 2007 to be closer to his family. He enjoyed different activities with his nieces and nephews such as camping, white water rafting, fishing, soccer games and talking about scripture. He was always their number one fan on the sidelines when watching them play sports.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE when local laws and conditions allow. Please check back for details.
Memorial contributions can be made to: the Youth Pass Through Account at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes -
https://my.fca.org/delawarefca
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com.
Annapolis, MD - Kenneth Douglas Horne, 78, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Somerford Place in Annapolis MD. Ken was born in New York City to Louther LeRoy and Rose Horne and raised in Wilmington DE. He was the loving brother of Judith Rose Deuringer (late-Franz George) of Severna Park MD, and Russell Malcolm Horne (Shirley) of Salisbury, MD. He was the dear uncle of Ursula Ford (Dave) and Kimberly Kinner (Buddy) and great uncle of Corey and Katelyn Ford, and Brady, Megan and Kendall Kinner.
He was a 1959 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and attended the University of Delaware. Upon his graduation in 1963, Ken began his career as a science teacher at Forwood Junior High School. He later moved to Hanby Junior High School and then to Concord High School, where he taught until his retirement in 1991.
Ken's efforts to mentor youth started with his job as a teacher and extended into many different areas of the community. A lifelong enthusiast of the game of soccer, Ken coached soccer at Forwood Junior High for 13 seasons until becoming an assistant coach at Brandywine High School in 1978.
Ken was Concord's head soccer coach from 1980-1992. His Raiders team won the state championship in 1982 and he was a two-time Delaware Soccer Coach of the Year recipient. He also coached the boys' swimming program at Concord winning the state championship in his first season. He later became a soccer coach at the Sanford School in 1993 and took over as head coach in 1995. That spring, he helped start the girls' soccer program at Sanford and led the school's first team to the 1996 state championship game.
After retiring from teaching, Ken became the Director of Young Life Activities at Richardson Park United Methodist Church, a continuation of his lifelong commitment to his faith. Ken worked with the Lay Witness Mission ministry through the United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of the Delmarva Walk to Emmaus community and helped start up the Delmarva Chrysalis program for high school youth in the late 1980s. He served both communities in many roles for more than 15 years. Ken also impacted many lives through his involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, moving with the church from its downtown location in 1964 to its current home on Foulk Road.
Ken's ministry at St. Paul's was intertwined with his lifelong passion for the Boy Scouts of America. An Eagle Scout himself, having earned the award in 1959, Ken was the scoutmaster of Troop 525 at St. Paul's for more than 40 years. During that time he helped dozens of scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout and led the troop on several high adventure trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, the Main National High Adventure Area, and other excursions that made lifelong memories for his troop members. Ken received the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to Scouting in 1973.
Ken moved to Maryland in 2007 to be closer to his family. He enjoyed different activities with his nieces and nephews such as camping, white water rafting, fishing, soccer games and talking about scripture. He was always their number one fan on the sidelines when watching them play sports.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE when local laws and conditions allow. Please check back for details.
Memorial contributions can be made to: the Youth Pass Through Account at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes -
https://my.fca.org/delawarefca
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.