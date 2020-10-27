LaWon E Harris-GibsonBorn in Dover, DE on December 26, 1948; departed this life on October 24, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 31, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Attendance is limited to invitees only. A public viewing will be held 10-11 am, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Whatcoat U.M.C. Cemetery, Dover, DE.(302) 526-4662