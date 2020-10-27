1/1
LaWon E. Harris-Gibson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaWon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaWon E Harris-Gibson

Born in Dover, DE on December 26, 1948; departed this life on October 24, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 31, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Attendance is limited to invitees only. A public viewing will be held 10-11 am, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Whatcoat U.M.C. Cemetery, Dover, DE.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 526-4662






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evan W Smith Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved