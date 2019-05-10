Marion Heacock



Boothwyn, PA - Marion Heacock, age 96, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Lutheran Knolls. Born to Fred & Annie Bailey, she was raised in Boothwyn, PA. Marion was also a 30 year resident of Millsboro, DE and previously Ogden, PA.



As a homemaker, Marion enjoyed crafts, reading and bingo at the Lewes Cheer Center. She also was a past volunteer at the Beebe Hospital.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Heacock who died in 2010, 2 brothers, Ronald & Freddie Bailey and a granddaughter, Denise Straub. She is survived by a son, Howard Wayne Heacock and wife Anna, daughter, Brenda Davis and husband Donald, 4 grandchildren, Donna (Gary) Fornwalt, Wayne (Kari) Heacock, Jason Heacock & Jared Kolb, and 7 great grandchildren, Adam, Alec, Autumn, Jake, Sydney, A.J. & Nick.



A Visitation will be held on Monday evening, 6-8 PM and Tuesday Morning 9-10 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to for Ovarian Cancer Reserch ( ). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019