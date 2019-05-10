Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Heacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Heacock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Heacock Obituary
Marion Heacock

Boothwyn, PA - Marion Heacock, age 96, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Lutheran Knolls. Born to Fred & Annie Bailey, she was raised in Boothwyn, PA. Marion was also a 30 year resident of Millsboro, DE and previously Ogden, PA.

As a homemaker, Marion enjoyed crafts, reading and bingo at the Lewes Cheer Center. She also was a past volunteer at the Beebe Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Heacock who died in 2010, 2 brothers, Ronald & Freddie Bailey and a granddaughter, Denise Straub. She is survived by a son, Howard Wayne Heacock and wife Anna, daughter, Brenda Davis and husband Donald, 4 grandchildren, Donna (Gary) Fornwalt, Wayne (Kari) Heacock, Jason Heacock & Jared Kolb, and 7 great grandchildren, Adam, Alec, Autumn, Jake, Sydney, A.J. & Nick.

A Visitation will be held on Monday evening, 6-8 PM and Tuesday Morning 9-10 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to for Ovarian Cancer Reserch (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now