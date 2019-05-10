|
|
Marion Heacock
Boothwyn, PA - Marion Heacock, age 96, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Lutheran Knolls. Born to Fred & Annie Bailey, she was raised in Boothwyn, PA. Marion was also a 30 year resident of Millsboro, DE and previously Ogden, PA.
As a homemaker, Marion enjoyed crafts, reading and bingo at the Lewes Cheer Center. She also was a past volunteer at the Beebe Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Heacock who died in 2010, 2 brothers, Ronald & Freddie Bailey and a granddaughter, Denise Straub. She is survived by a son, Howard Wayne Heacock and wife Anna, daughter, Brenda Davis and husband Donald, 4 grandchildren, Donna (Gary) Fornwalt, Wayne (Kari) Heacock, Jason Heacock & Jared Kolb, and 7 great grandchildren, Adam, Alec, Autumn, Jake, Sydney, A.J. & Nick.
A Visitation will be held on Monday evening, 6-8 PM and Tuesday Morning 9-10 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to for Ovarian Cancer Reserch (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019