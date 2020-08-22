1/1
Ryan J. Scanlon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan J. Scanlon

Wilmington - Ryan J. Scanlon, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

He was born in Newark, DE and graduated from the former Upattinas School, Glenmoore, PA. Ryan was an outdoor enthusiast. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ryan had a knack for lightening the mood.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Diane (Vincent) Scanlon; brother, Sean (Jordan); 2 nieces, Adeline and Scarlett and a maternal grandmother, Dorothy Vincent.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and family health issues, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held in the future when family and friends can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, www.nwtf.org/.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved