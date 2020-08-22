Ryan J. Scanlon
Wilmington - Ryan J. Scanlon, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020
He was born in Newark, DE and graduated from the former Upattinas School, Glenmoore, PA. Ryan was an outdoor enthusiast. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ryan had a knack for lightening the mood.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Diane (Vincent) Scanlon; brother, Sean (Jordan); 2 nieces, Adeline and Scarlett and a maternal grandmother, Dorothy Vincent.
With the Covid-19 pandemic and family health issues, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held in the future when family and friends can gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, www.nwtf.org/
