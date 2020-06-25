April Ann Cardarelli, 68, a resident of Havertown, PA, passed away on June 22nd, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. April will always be remembered for her incredible creativity and profound imagination. She was gifted with an unrelenting strength and the kindest of hearts. April was born at the Women’s Hospital of Philadelphia and graduated from Haverford High School in 1970 where she was a member of the color guard and fought passionately to become the school’s first female woodshop student. High School is where April discovered her passion for the arts and where she began creating. April’s artwork was often published in the school’s literary magazine, Pen and Ink. After high school, April’s creative abilities began to flourish. She and her mother started a ceramic studio called April’s Mother where they held classes and created countless works of art. She also designed custom bridal head wear and accessories so beautiful and intricate that she would later partner with a local retailer. She would also let loose on the roller skating rink, Chez-Vous. Here, she was a star and dominated the pairs skating. She passed on her love of skating to her kids who continued the tradition as they shuffle skated their way through Radnor Rolls. In 1986, April took on her largest project; turning a house on Davis road into her dream home. With the help of her father, friends and family, April transformed the property and created a loving and welcoming home for all. April loved the shore and spent many summers with her family on the 46th street beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. Survivors: April was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raymond Robert Cardarelli and their three children, her daughter Brooke Ann Huff (James) of Ardmore, PA, Brett Victor Cardarelli (Rebecca) of Newtown Square, PA, Kerry Elizabeth Wynne (Hugh) of Springfield, PA. She was the beloved daughter of Nancy Virginia Milano (Victor Milano, deceased) and the sister of Rick Victor Milano (Dana). She cherished her five grandchildren: Therese, Evan, Addison, Taylor and Blake as well as her nephew and nieces: Michael, Riana, and Vanessa. April was also survived by her ever-faithful feline companion, Bella. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday June 27, 2020 11 AM – 2 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300 followed by her Funeral Service 2 PM at the funeral home. April’s Funeral Service will be live streamed at: facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Chronic Pain Association, P.O. Box 850, Rocklin, CA 95677. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.