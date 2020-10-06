Diane M. Vincent, age 67, of Nottingham, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Mark S. Vincent with whom she celebrated 43 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Emil and Rita Mangan Studinski. She was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Diane graduated from Saint Francis School of Nursing in 1975 and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Mark S. Jr husband of Jinger Miller Vincent of TX, Christopher D. Vincent of Nottingham, and Stephanie Mcevoy of New Providence who was like a daughter, 5 grandchildren: Skylin, Westin, Elsie, Indica, and Anthony, 1 great grandchild, Elliot, 8 siblings: Daniel Studinski of Kennet Square, Michael Studinski of NJ, Mark Studinski of Brookhaven, PA, Rita Butler of DE, Lorraine Kelsey of Chester, PA, Regina Studinski of DE, and Anne Lieb of DE. A Mass will take place at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, October 16th at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be in Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to Healthwell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd, Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. reynoldsandshivery.com