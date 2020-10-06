1/1
Diane M. Vincent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. Vincent, age 67, of Nottingham, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Mark S. Vincent with whom she celebrated 43 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Emil and Rita Mangan Studinski. She was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Diane graduated from Saint Francis School of Nursing in 1975 and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Mark S. Jr husband of Jinger Miller Vincent of TX, Christopher D. Vincent of Nottingham, and Stephanie Mcevoy of New Providence who was like a daughter, 5 grandchildren: Skylin, Westin, Elsie, Indica, and Anthony, 1 great grandchild, Elliot, 8 siblings: Daniel Studinski of Kennet Square, Michael Studinski of NJ, Mark Studinski of Brookhaven, PA, Rita Butler of DE, Lorraine Kelsey of Chester, PA, Regina Studinski of DE, and Anne Lieb of DE. A Mass will take place at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, October 16th at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be in Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to Healthwell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd, Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. reynoldsandshivery.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved