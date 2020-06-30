Edna Redfern, 100, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away, on June 27, 2020. She was born Edna Victoria Holm, January 14, 1920, the daughter of Nels and Elsie Holm. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas B. Redfern Jr., after 68 years of marriage, her beloved special daughter, Elsie Ann, brothers Charles Holm and Robert Holm, and sister Vera Barlow. She is survived by her sons, Thomas B. Redfern III (Brenda), of Petersburg, VA, and Robert C. Redfern (Sue), of Media, PA, five grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Edna was raised in Crum Lynne, PA, and was a member of Ridley Township High School’s Class of 1938. She loved her job as an elevator operator at the Atlantic Building on Philly’s South Broad Street, before marrying her husband in 1944 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Three children followed, beginning with Elsie Ann. A wonderful homemaker, she raised her children primarily in Springfield, PA, with two-year stints in Cincinnati, OH, and Crystal Lake, IL. She was very active at home, including enjoying cutting grass and shoveling snow, and would tell you that she never colored her natural blonde hair, and that she loved her Swedish heritage. Most of all, she loved her family, and enjoyed a wonderful centenarian birthday celebration with them in January. Many thanks to the staff of Rose Tree Place, where Mom lived for over 10 years. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com



