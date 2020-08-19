1/1
James D. Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Pearce, age 88 of Morton passed away peacefully at his home on August 19. 2020. Born August 11, 1932, James worked in finance, insurance, and collections for 60 years before retiring. He was a member of the Springfield-Hanby Lodge 767 and past President of Westinghouse Sq Club and Delco Lambskin Sq Club. He established the Masonic Breakfast Club “2001”. He was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon and was a dedicated attendee of Norwood Methodist Church. A dedicated volunteer in the community, Jim greatly enjoyed watching the Phillies and the TV show “Gunsmoke”. James loved gardening and was very proud of his beautiful roses and delicious tomatoes. He is predeceased by his parents Winfield and Lorraine Pearce, 4 siblings Walter, Winfield Jr., and Robert Pearce and Jean MacMillan and daughter in law Margaret Pearce. Survivors: Loving husband of Ruth Pearce (nee Kline), cherished father of William (Jojo) Pearce of Swarthmore and Sandra (James) McAleer of Morton, as well as 2 grandchildren Amanda (Amos) Edgett and Brett Pearce and 2 great grandchildren Carter and Ryann Edgett Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held privately on Saturday, August 22 at 11am and will be broadcast through ZOOM. ZOOM information can be found online at MCGFH.com Visitation will be held from 9:30-11AM on Saturday August 22 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Penn Forest #21Tall Cedars of Lebanon MDA contact wgp0216@yahoo.com or The American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved