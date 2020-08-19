James D. Pearce, age 88 of Morton passed away peacefully at his home on August 19. 2020. Born August 11, 1932, James worked in finance, insurance, and collections for 60 years before retiring. He was a member of the Springfield-Hanby Lodge 767 and past President of Westinghouse Sq Club and Delco Lambskin Sq Club. He established the Masonic Breakfast Club “2001”. He was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon and was a dedicated attendee of Norwood Methodist Church. A dedicated volunteer in the community, Jim greatly enjoyed watching the Phillies and the TV show “Gunsmoke”. James loved gardening and was very proud of his beautiful roses and delicious tomatoes. He is predeceased by his parents Winfield and Lorraine Pearce, 4 siblings Walter, Winfield Jr., and Robert Pearce and Jean MacMillan and daughter in law Margaret Pearce. Survivors: Loving husband of Ruth Pearce (nee Kline), cherished father of William (Jojo) Pearce of Swarthmore and Sandra (James) McAleer of Morton, as well as 2 grandchildren Amanda (Amos) Edgett and Brett Pearce and 2 great grandchildren Carter and Ryann Edgett Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held privately on Saturday, August 22 at 11am and will be broadcast through ZOOM. ZOOM information can be found online at MCGFH.com
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11AM on Saturday August 22 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Penn Forest #21Tall Cedars of Lebanon MDA contact wgp0216@yahoo.com or The American Cancer Society
, cancer.org/donate
Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com