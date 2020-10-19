James “Jimmy” Huggard of Newtown Square, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Jimmy was the beloved husband of Joanne Huggard with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Beloved father of Lisa Drakeley (John) and Joanne’s children, Aimee Ellis (John) and Joseph Carroll. Cherished grandfather to Conor and Shannon Drakeley and Jack, Megan, Colin and Casey Ellis who will forever cherish the time they spent with “Dadoe.” Preceded in death by his sisters Elizabeth Sculley and Helen McGrath and a brother James Montieth. Jimmy was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Villanova University where he played basketball from 1958-1961. He is a member of both the Philadelphia Big 5 and the Villanova Basketball Hall of Fame. In Huggard’s three seasons, he scored 1,184 points in 75 career games while the Wildcats posted a 49-26 overall record. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:30am St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, PA 19085 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int Private. Due to the current restrictions please wear a mask and social distance in the Church. Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield. www.olearyfuneral.com