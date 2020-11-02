1/
Nancy J. Smalley
Nancy J. Smalley, age 75 of Brookhaven, PA passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born to the late David Reese Esrey Jr. and Mildred Lehn Esrey, in Chester, PA, she resided for the past 60 years in Brookhaven, PA. Nancy was employed at Wallingford Swarthmore School District for many years and later was a supervisor at the Melmak Home in Malvern, PA, for over 20 years retiring in 2009. Nancy loved spending her summers as a child with her family at the Jersey Villas, feeding her birds and squirrels and always watching General Hospital in the afternoon. She also enjoyed visits with her friend Janet and reminiscing about their days at Chester High. Nancy loved watching the Eagles and finally got to see them win a Super Bowl which will apparently take another lifetime to achieve. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her daughter, LoriAnn Micolucci and a brother, David R. Esrey III. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan (Eric) Ferguson and Jill Summers, treasured sister, Gail (Fran) Arnold, nieces and nephew, Debbie, Dawn and Steve, 3 grandchildren, Lucas Summers, Lindsay Ferguson and Kaitlyn Laber and 2 great grandchildren, Silas and Airika. Services and interment will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
