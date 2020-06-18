Patricia Ann Timm
Patricia Ann Timm, age 71, of Aston, passed away on June 16, 2020. Patricia was raised in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Little Flower High School. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and celebrating her Irish Heritage. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Madeline (McClay) McGuire and wife of the late Frederick J. Timm (2010). SURVIVORS: Children: Christopher Timm (Jen) and Maureen Timm (Rob Watson); Brother: Thomas McGuire; Grandchildren: Daniel Chestnut, Ashley Watson, and Kristina Timm. Sister in Law: Margaret Kohut (the late Richard Kohut) and many cousins. Services are Private. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Mainline Health Homecare and Hospice at mainlinehealth.org.

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
