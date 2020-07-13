Richard Greenwald, Jr., age 53, of Havertown, PA, passed away suddenly on July 11, 2020 from Cardiovascular and Respiratory problems. He battled demons most of his adult life but is now with God. Richard is survived by his five children whom he loved dearly Elizabeth, Patrick, Jeffrey, Michael and Haley Greenwald, his mother and father Helen (Colon) and Richard Greenwald, Sr., his siblings Dorene Guzik and William Greenwald and his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special people Tori Adams and Kenny Hicks. Richard operated a very successful roofing and siding business specializing in quality workmanship at fair prices. He will be always be remembered for his sense of humor, an avid (excellent) fisherman, a person with a ready smile and a helping hand for others in need and his cherished Irish heritage from his mother. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Friday, July 17, 2020 9:30-10:30 AM at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment is private. Masks are to be worn for the family visit and Funeral Mass and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 which was Richard’s favorite charity, would be appreciated. Richard, we all love you and will miss you. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com