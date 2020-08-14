1/1
Robert W. "Rob" Blonarowycz
Robert (Rob) W. Blonarowycz, age 57 of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 14, 1963 in Kwidzyn, Poland to the late Aleksander and Krystyna (Golas) Blonarowycz. Robert was a graduate of Chichester High School. He earned his B.S. degree in technology education graduating Magna Cum Laude from Cheyney University. Robert continued his education earning his M.S. degree. His love of learning motived him to become certified in mathematics. For the past 25 years, Robert was employed as a technology education teacher in the Chichester School District. He enjoyed working with the students and enhancing their educational experiences. As a robotics faculty coordinator, Robert spent countless hours after school and on weekends coaching and preparing his students for competitions throughout the country. Under his co-supervision, his students participated in a trip to Walt Disney World, where they competed in the VEX Robotics Competition World Championship. He was also a faculty coordinator for Science Olympiad for the District. Robert was an accomplished baker at Krystyna’s Polish Bakery which his family owned. He was lovingly known as a computer geek, sci-fi nerd, and Pink Floyd aficionado. Robert was an accomplished chess player and a diehard Eagles fan. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Kurman) Blonarowycz to whom he was married for 32 wonderful years, his children Tristan C. and Sarah R. both of whom he cherished, brothers Roman Blonarowycz & Daniel Blonarowycz, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:00pm. Family and friends are welcome to join the family virtually for the committal service using the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9983797804. In lieu of any flowers and cards we request donations to: https://www.diabetes.org/donate Online Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Aston, PA.


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
