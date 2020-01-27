DELAWARE — David Joseph Haas, 64, of Delaware, Ohio passed away at his home on January, 23, 2020.

He was born on February 17, 1955 to Frank Haas and Della Cawley in Delaware, Ohio, whom he joins in heaven. Dave grew up on the east side of Delaware where he later also raised his own children.

Dave is survived by his sisters, Kathy Christian and Becky Stromer. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandpa, great grandpa, nephew and friend to everyone.

Dave was so proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, Matthew Haas, Adam Haas, Scott Lusher, and Melissa Haas. Most of all he loved his many grand kids, Hannah, Cory, Wyatt, Adelia, Aubrey, Colton, Jaxton, Spencer, Harli, Brittany, Dylan and Dustin, along with his great grandchildren, Lilly, Aunah, Destiny, and Chase.

Dave was also wonderful uncle to Hailey, Corbin and Tiffany. In addition to being the loving, caring man he was, he shared a deep once in a lifetime love with Debra Landacre. It was a love that included Harley Davidsons and adventures together with their friends and family.

Dave was an employee of Sunray and retired from the City of Delaware. Dave was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He served as a trustee at the Eagles #376 for six years. He was loved by his fellow members as he participated in programs that gave back to the community. He continuously thought of ways he could help others. In that process, he touched many people's lives.

Dave will always be remembered for his giving heart, love for his family, friends and life. Most of all, he will be remembered for his hilarity. There was never a dull moment when Dave was around. He was always making jokes and teasing the people he cared about. Dave had a rare sense of humor that will truly be missed.

Gather with the family on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Dave's life will follow at 6 p.m. Immediately after, there will be a gathering with food at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Haas family.

To share a fond memory of Dave or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.