Linda Marie Montey (née Stout) died peacefully in Grady Memorial Hospital on April 2, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio at the age of 80.

Linda was born on July 28, 1939 in Ostrander, OH to Glenn and Bess Stout. She graduated from Scioto Valley High School in 1957. After graduating, she worked at Ohio Wesleyan College as a secretary. She married Martin L. Montey, in Delaware, OH in 1967. They resided in Marysville, OH, Galion, OH and then moved to Upper Sandusky, OH. They settled back in Galion, OH in 1976. After moving to Galion, Linda began working for Geyer's Supermarkets as a Bakery/Deli Manager and later the Bakery/Deli Director for all the Geyer's stores. She retired from Geyer's around 2004. She and her husband were members of the First Presbyterian church in Galion.

Linda loved taking walks in her neighborhood with her poodle Sadie. She was an avid NBA basketball fan and rallied for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Also, she was a huge Ohio State fan and enjoyed watching football and basketball. She had a passion for collecting anything involving Cardinals. While her children were growing up, she was a big supporter of the Galion High School and took pride in her children's activities.

Linda is survived by her children; Paul Montey and his wife Gretchen and their three children, Cassidy, Cole and Carley of Blissfield, MI; Deborah Montey Yost and her son Michael Yost of Edmond, OK; siblings, Donald Stout of Bellefontaine, OH and Nancy Jewitt of Delaware, OH. There are also numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Martin L. Montey; her parents Glenn Hunt Stout and Bess Phillips Stout, and her brothers Glenn Edward Stout, John Stout and Joe Stout.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.