DELAWARE — Mary B. Arnold, age 92 of Delaware passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her Willow Brook Christian Village residence.

She was born on September 28, 1927 in Delaware to the late William and Jessie (Fegley) Best. Mary was a graduate of Willis High School and worked at her father's Best Bakery. After raising her family, Mary retired from the Buehler's Bakery after 20 years. While there was known as the "Voice" of Buehler's Bakery. She was also known for her wonderful berry pies, she truly loved to bake.

A devoted member of the Highpoint Nazarene Church, she served as Treasurer of Sunday School and cooked for meals provided by the church. She was also a member of the Golden Notes music choir at SourcePoint.

Loyal to her many friends, she will be remembered for her kindness, caring ways, and love of her treasured family.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Teri (David) Bevan of Delaware, son Thomas (Judy) Arnold of Cincinnati; grandchildren: Alissa (Darren), Brett (Cindy), Collin, Audria, 11 great-grandchildren, and half-sister Lenita Arnold of Murrieta, CA.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years Norbert Arnold in 1998 and sister Anna Marie Stanforth.

Friends may call one hour prior to the 3 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.