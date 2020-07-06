Robert T. Haller, 73, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Robert was born on July 19, 1946 to Joseph William and Elizabeth (Thayer) Haller.

He attended Mansfield Madison High School, graduated from Lincoln Christian College in Illinois. Bob was a Christian Church/Church of Christ minister for 13 years. He became a financial advisor in Shelby, Ohio in 1982. Bob moved to Delaware in 1993 to start Haller and Haller Financial Services with his brother Bill. He retired in 2011.

A devoted grandfather, he was an avid fan of any sport or activity that his grand-kids were involved in, as well as a supporter of Ohio State Football and anything Cleveland. Bob loved to teach his Sunday School class, was a true seeker of knowledge, and was always reading and highlighting a book. He used this passion for learning and love of people to start a consulting business in retirement. Bob's charisma filled a room; he never went anywhere without meeting a new friend.

He was married to Tracy Haller (Litsinberger) for 19 years. Robert is survived by his wife Tracy; children Bryce (Debbie) Haller, Dena (Douglas) Russell, Jena (Will) Will, Ashley (Shane) Forrestal; 10 grandchildren; brother J. William (Barb) Haller; Linda Haller along with many other family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell. A service will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Westerville Christian Church 471 E. College Ave. Westerville, OH 43081.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crusaders Sunday School Class at Westerville Christian Church to support various missions. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.