DELAWARE — Susan I. Parrott, 68, of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Willow Brook Way South, Delaware, following a brief illness. Susan was born on November 11, 1951 in Delaware, daughter of the late Fay and Thelma (Reed) Parrott.

She was a 1970 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, where she was in the marching band. She then went on to attend The Ohio State University where she received a B.S. in Social Work. Susan had worked as a Social Worker for many years in Hillsboro, Ohio and Pickerington, Ohio areas prior to her retirement. Susan was a member of the Delaware Bible Church and enjoyed singing in the Choir. She was always very patriotic, especially with her birthday being on Veteran's Day.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death were her Maternal Grandparents, William and Elsie Reed and her Paternal Grandparents, Clarence and Mabel Parrott.

Surviving are her two sisters, Sharon L. Parrott of Marysville and Saundra K. Parrott of Delaware and numerous Aunts and Cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, with the Rev. Scott Tiede, officiating. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Ostrander.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or to Willow Brook Way South, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Delaware, Ohio 43015. The Family would like to adhere to the current Covid-19 restrictions of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while in attendance.

To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.