KILBOURNE — William A. "Bill" Davenport, 77, of Kilbourne, died, Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Born February 27, 1943 in Pittsford, Vermont to the late William C. & Hila (Mahler) Davenport. Bill graduated from Pittsford High School in 1961. Bill was considered a Jack of all trades, and did several jobs throughout his life including a wood cutter, and butcher. To Bill his jobs were considered his hobbies as well. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns and knives. He was a Civil War buff, and enjoyed reading books on history, and traveling with his wife to all the Civil War battlefields. Bill was a humble and simple man who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his children, Lauri (Bob) Ebright, William "Bill" (Jonelle) Davenport, Jenna (Rich) Ebright, Lee (Kris) Loyzelle, and Jay (Kelly) Loyzelle; granddaughters Amber (Brandon) Ford, and Mandi (Derek Weber) Ebright; great-grandchildren Degan and Delana Weber; sister Rebecca Davenport, Feline companion and partner-in-crime Barney.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, loving wife Joyce (Wiley) in April 2009, and sister Jeanette Ray.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.