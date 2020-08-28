1/1
William A. "Bill" Davenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KILBOURNE — William A. "Bill" Davenport, 77, of Kilbourne, died, Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Born February 27, 1943 in Pittsford, Vermont to the late William C. & Hila (Mahler) Davenport. Bill graduated from Pittsford High School in 1961. Bill was considered a Jack of all trades, and did several jobs throughout his life including a wood cutter, and butcher. To Bill his jobs were considered his hobbies as well. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns and knives. He was a Civil War buff, and enjoyed reading books on history, and traveling with his wife to all the Civil War battlefields. Bill was a humble and simple man who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his children, Lauri (Bob) Ebright, William "Bill" (Jonelle) Davenport, Jenna (Rich) Ebright, Lee (Kris) Loyzelle, and Jay (Kelly) Loyzelle; granddaughters Amber (Brandon) Ford, and Mandi (Derek Weber) Ebright; great-grandchildren Degan and Delana Weber; sister Rebecca Davenport, Feline companion and partner-in-crime Barney.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, loving wife Joyce (Wiley) in April 2009, and sister Jeanette Ray.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved