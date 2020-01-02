William R. Ash, Jr "Bill" passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at 81 years after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Covington, Kentucky on May 5, 1938 to William R. and Henrietta B. (Gamm) Ash, the oldest of 5 children; graduated from Covington Catholic High School, KY in 1956. Later that year, married Rosalie "Rose" (Gongola) on December 15. Bill was well-loved by family and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his two children, Jennifer and Timothy.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Ash, his siblings: Robert H., Ronald J., Marietta M. O'Kelly, Michael H.; his children: William R. III (Kathy Bay), Mary Lorraine (Steve Kaple), Kenneth J. (Robin Forbes), Charles W. (Jane Shew), Robert A., and Corinna M. Ash; his 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family on January 11, 2020 1-4 p.m. at Marion Room of All Occasions Catering & Banquet Facility, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo, OH 43356. Full Obituary at Shaw-Davis.com.