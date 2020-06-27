Cary Clark
Ocean City - Cary McFeely Clark, 80 of Ocean City, Maryland passed away June 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward Cary McFeely and Irene Josephine (MacMullan) McFeely. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Milton Clark.
Cary is survived by her children; Rebecca Lynne Gregory and husband Daniel, Edward Cary Clark and wife Jennifer, grandchildren; Daniel (Danny) Gregory, Dara Gregory, Daelyn Gregory, Edward (Teddy) Clark Jr. and, Oliver Clark, sister-in-law; Jeanne McFeely, nieces; Kristin McFeely and Caroline Matthews, nephews; Scott McFeely and George Clark. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward C. McFeely.
Cary was born in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Millersville University and a proud member of the Marauder's field hockey team. She had lived in Chester County Pennsylvania for 44 years and had been a teacher for the Coatesville Area School District teaching 3rd grade at Friendship Elementary for 36 years. She was a member of both Downingtown Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown, Pennsylvania and St. Francis by the Sea in Fenwick Island, Delaware. She never missed an opportunity to watch her children and grandchildren playing sports, she enjoyed planning and taking trips to Disney World and camping at Hershey. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. As a child, she spent summers in Ship Bottom, NJ. For over forty years she has had a beach house on 133rd St. in Ocean City, MD and has spent summers there with her children, grandchildren and her 133rd St beach family. She loved to read and was a member of Acorn book club in Pennsylvania and Seaside book club in Ocean City, MD. Growing up she had many fond memories with her cousins on both sides of her family. She also enjoyed watching sports including the Olympics and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Services will be held in June of 2021 with a celebration of life that will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.