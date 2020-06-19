Earnest Chandler, Sr.Roselle - Earnest P. Chandler, Sr., 77, of Roselle, New Jersey, formerly of the Shore, departed this earthly life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in New Jersey.Born in Melfa, Earnest was the son of the late George and Maggie Nock Chandler. He was affectionately known as "Earnie" by his family and friends. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Senior Airman while serving his country with honor. Earnie began his professional career in 1967 at the American Stock Exchange as a Senior Accountant. At the time of his retirement in 2013, Earnie was the Chief Financial Officer of RBC Capital Markets Arbitrage in New York. In 1977, Earnie married the love of his life, Viola Williams in New York City.Private graveside services were held at Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville, Virginia with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.Those left to cherish memories include his devoted wife of forty-three years, Viola Chandler, five children; Carol Bailey, Nathaniel Bailey, Sean Williams, Keisha Chandler, and Earnest P. Chandler, Jr.; sister, Marguerite Chandler Veney; aunt, Lillian N. Meador; god-sister, Carlyse Giddens; eleven grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.